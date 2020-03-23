Coronavirus: RS, LS to adjourn sine die from Mar 23

Coronavirus: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to adjourn sine die from March 23 after passing Finance Bill, says sources

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 15:15 ist

 Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned sine die on Monday after passage of the Finance Bill, sources said on Monday.

The session was earlier scheduled to conclude on April 3.

The session is likely to be concluded almost 12 days ahead of schedule due to the looming threat of COVID-19.

Many political parties, including the TMC, have decided not to attend the session on Monday due to the coronavirus scare amid lockdowns announced by many states for varied periods, the sources said.

