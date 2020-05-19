Coronavirus: Run more trains, buses to transport migrant workers, MHA tells states

With tens of thousands of migrant workers still struggling to reach their homes, the Centre has asked states to allow plying of more 'Shramik (Labourer) Special Trains' and buses for transporting them to ensure that no one hits the roads on foot.

The revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for train travel was issued on Tuesday while Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla shot off a letter to states a day before urging the states to take pro-active measures, including increasing the number of buses and allowing entry at inter-state borders.

"District authorities may be directed to request the Ministry of Railways for running trains, where required and ensure that no migrant worker has to resort to walking on roads or railway tracks to reach his destination," Bhalla said.

Acknowledging that fear of COVID-19 infection and apprehension of loss of livelihood were the main driving factors for the movement of stranded workers towards their homes, Bhalla said states should make arrangements for migrant workers who have hit the roads on foot and take them to nearby bus terminals and railway stations.

The states should set up designated rest places, taking into account the requirement of sanitation, food and health. Migrant workers should be told that there will be no long quarantine at rest places.

There should be pro-active coordination between the states and Railways on running more trains. The Railways should run permit more special trains in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the letter and SOPs, the Railways has been asked to provide the stoppages and destination of trains in advance to states so that suitable arrangements are made in states. All passengers should be screened and only asymptomatic passengers should be allowed to board the train.

States should also collect the addresses and contact numbers of migrant workers, which could be helpful in contact tracing. District administrations should also make adequate arrangements for food, healthcare and counselling to encourage workers to remain at places where they are.

There should be "more clarity about the departure of trains and buses, as clarity coupled with rumours caused unrest amongst workers"," Bhalla said in his letter.