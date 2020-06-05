Coronavirus: SC seeks Centre's response on plea for use of private hospitals by people who can afford

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Union government to respond to a PIL seeking framing of guidelines to avail facilities of private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and quarantine by those who can very well afford it.

Petitioner, Avishek Goenka also wanted the constitution of a joint expert committee for examining and recommending best global practices for treatment of COVID-19 and making its recommendations binding on all states.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, M R Shah and V Ramasubramanian agreed to examine the plea made by Kolkata resident, Avishek Goenka.

The court asked the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who would take instructions and respond in a week's time.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre to immediately enrol more private hospitals for COVID-19 post-infection treatment.

He raised a question of law whether a person who is willing and has means to afford quality healthcare could be forced to go to a government-owned or aided quarantine centre or hospital, against his choice denying him a quality of life in the name of a pandemic.

The petitioner contended that absence of policies or guidelines for availing facilities in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment was violative of Article 14 (equality) and 21 (right to life and liberty) for being manifestly arbitrary.

It is submitted that COVID-19 patients who can afford the cost of private healthcare, should have the option of paying for it, his plea said.

He sought a direction to the Centre to immediately frame and advertise the mechanism to avail private hospitals facility, in case of COVID-19 infection as per the choice and affordability of the patient.

Among other pleas, Goenka said the government should direct the insurance companies to immediately settle, full claims, which were raised as per government-specified rates.