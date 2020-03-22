Coronavirus: Section 144 imposed in Delhi till March 31

Amid the "likelihood of fast and widespread community transmission" of COVID-19, Delhi will be put under a virtual lockdown from Sunday night till month-end with Delhi Police invoking Section 144 to prohibit any gatherings and weekly markets and Delhi Metron shutting its services.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava issued the order invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from 9 PM of March 22 till the midnight of March 31.

As per the order, demonstrations, processions and protests as well as any cultural, political, religious, academic and sports gatherings, seminar and conferences are prohibited.

Organisation of weekly markets, concerts and exhibitions are also banned during this period but those selling vegetables, fruits and essential commodities are given exemption. Guided group tours conducted by private tour operators also come under the ambit of the order.

"Any individual suspected/confirmed with COVID-19 shall take measures for prevention/treatment ie home quarantine/institution quarantine/isolation or any such person shall cooperate to render assistance or comply with the directions of the surveillance personnel," it said.

Anyone violating the order will be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to Rs 200 under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Already, Delhi Metro has announced shutting its operations from Monday till March 31 after the Centre directed the closure of rail and metro networks.