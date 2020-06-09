Coronavirus: Send migrants to native places in 15 days, drop cases against them, Supreme Court tells Centre, states

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and states to finish the process of taking migrant workers back to their native places within a period of 15 days.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah also asked the states to frame a scheme for their employment near their homes after their registration and skill mapping.

The court also said the Railways must ensure availability of Shramik special trains within 24 hours of demand by the states for the purpose.

It also directed that all cases registered against migrants for violating lockdown orders under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, should be considered for withdrawal.

The court ordered the states to submit affidavits on schemes, job creation etc.

It fixed July 8 as the next date of hearing in the suo motu matter related to the problems and miseries faced by the migrant workers after a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Faced with criticism of being indifferent to the plight of migrant workers, the court had on May 28 directed the Centre and states to provide free food, travel and shelter facilities for the stranded labourers.

