Coronavirus: Special classes for school students on Swayam Prabha DTH channels soon, says HRD Minister

With the schools being shut down in view of the novel coronavirus spread, the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has decided to start special classes on the Swayam Prabha DTH channels for the students.

“Dear Students, to make sure that you stay connected with your studies even when you are away from school, we are soon launching e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels, full of school education content aligned with your ongoing syllabus,” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Wednesday.

Time-slots of four-hour daily programme has been approved to air on Swayam Prabha channels for the “selected states.”

“Since you are missing school due to COVID-19, we urge you to make the most of this time and stay connected with your studies. We are taking this on priority," Pokhriyal added.

The Swayam Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels dedicated to telecasting of high-quality educational programmes on a 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite.

These channels are available for the viewers on DD Free Dish and Dish TV only.