Coronavirus: Supreme Court refuses TMC MP's plea on CM's Relief Fund

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a plea by TMC MP Mahua Moitra for allowing the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to receive donations from corporate social responsibility funds.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai asked her counsel senior advocate C A Sundaram to raise the issue before Parliament saying that there was a proper forum for it.

Moitra challenged the validity of a circular by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs excluding the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from the ambit of corporate social responsibility funds.

Sundaram said that this matter would have ramifications. He said the petitioner is an MP from West Bengal and her state government cannot accept this fund for COVID-19 treatment. The PM-CARES Fund comes under the CSR, he said.

"If you are allowing the company to contribute to the central fund and not to the state fund for the same very purpose then it attracts Article 14," the counsel submitted.

The bench, however, said it was in the legislative scheme and the petitioner has not challenged the validity of the Act.

"Whether the state should get benefit out of it or not, the petitioner can debate it in Parliament. We do not find any merits ..either you withdraw it or we will dismiss it," the bench said, prompting Moitra's counsel to withdraw her petition.