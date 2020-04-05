Coronavirus survivor nurse gives 3 'mantras' to recover from COVID-19

20-year-old Pinky Kumari, a nurse at a private hospital in Patna, is the first junior health staff in Bihar who got infected while treating a coronavirus positive patient but has now recovered fully.

She won the battle after staying for around a week in the designated hospital - Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) here in the State capital, earmarked for COVID-19 patients.

Now cured, she says there are three ‘prescriptions’ for coronavirus patients to recover. “Trust your doctors. Be positive. And above all, avoid social media. You will be a winner,” said the nurse after being discharged from the hospital.

Working at a private hospital in Patna, the nurse was unaware that the patient she was attending to at the ICU (on March 20) was a coronavirus positive. The patient had come all over from Munger and earlier worked at Qatar.

Before shifting to AIIMS, Patna, this patient was admitted to the private hospital where Pinky attended him. “I was in the ICU with him for five minutes as I had to check his BP (Blood Pressure),” said the nurse, who, two days later, was told that the patient died at AIIMS, Patna, on March 22 and was tested positive.

Pinky and his family members were eventually asked to undergo a medical test on March 24. Her first report on March 26 was negative. But two days later, another test showed she was positive, while her mother, two brothers and her sister tested negative.

Pinky was admitted to NMCH on March 28. After staying in the hospital for around a week, her two successive test reports were found negative. “I was kept in the isolation ward of NMCH. However, I recovered fully within a week,” said Pinky.

“Have complete faith in your doctors. Be positive. And shun social media. These three ‘mantras’ will help the affected persons recover fast,” she signs off before leaving for her residence.