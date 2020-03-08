Coronavirus: Suspected COVID-19 patient with travel history to Iran dies in Leh

A patient with travel history to coronavirus hit Iran died in a hospital in Ladakh Union Territory (UT) on Sunday and it could be the first death case of India ever since the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

73-year-old Ali Mohammad, who hailed from Yaukuma Chochuk village in Leh, was admitted in Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) hospital, Leh on March 7 after a high fever. He died on Sunday morning.

Sources said Ali Mohammed was in contact with corona positive patients - Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Hadi - on February 26.

“He was found to be negative in the virus check at Havi Check on Leh Airport and went home. Ali Mohammed was not screened properly and that the necessary guidelines issued to the people of corona-infected countries were not properly followed,” they alleged.

However, officials said, they have taken the sample of the deceased for testing “and it will take six days to confirm whether he died of coronavirus or not.”

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas said it is not confirmed yet whether the patient was coronavirus positive or not. “A patient admitted to SNM hospital in Leh has died but was undergoing treatment for some severe issues with his pancreas and other internal problems,” he said.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Tsering Samphel said the deceased was admitted some days back and his samples for coronavirus sent to Pune for confirmation, which are yet awaited.

However, he confirmed that the patient had travelled to Iran and recently arrived back in Ladakh. Dr Tsering said that samples have been sent for testing and it will take at least six days to confirm whether the patient was positive.

If it is proved in the test results that the death was caused due to COVID-19, it will be the first corona death in the country.