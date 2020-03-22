Coronavirus: Trivendra Singh Rawat thanks people of Uttarakhand for their response on Janta Curfew

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday thanked people of the state for their “spontaneous response” to Janta Curfew and choosing to stay at their homes.

The restraint shown by people of the state at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows they are ready to deal with any challenge, Rawat said in a statement.

"The spontaneous response evoked by the Janta Curfew makes us confident that we will definitely win our fight against coronavirus," the chief minister, who himself worked from home, said.

The CM also thanked people who help in maintaining essential services like doctors and sanitation workers. He asked people to maintain the spirit as there could be difficult times ahead. Rawat, however, assured that there will be no shortage in supply of foodgrains and medicines due to preventive measures being taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Even if a lockdown is imposed, "we can even deliver foodgrains and medicines at people's doorsteps,” the chief minister said the statement. He said the state government will soon take a decision regarding daily wagers. “We won't let anyone go hungry," Rawat said.