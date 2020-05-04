Coronavirus: Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed after a staff member test positive

Two floors of the Border Security Force headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member was tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi road that also houses the CRPF headquarters which was placed under similar sealing on Sunday after two staffers tested positive.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Two floors of the BSF headquarters have been sealed after a staff member tested positive. All drills for sanitisation are being undertaken, they said.

Contact tracing is also underway and only a bare minimum staff is working, the officials added.