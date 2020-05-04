Coronavirus: Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed

Coronavirus: Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed after a staff member test positive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2020, 13:46 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 13:46 ist
Representative image

Two floors of the Border Security Force headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member was tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi road that also houses the CRPF headquarters which was placed under similar sealing on Sunday after two staffers tested positive.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Two floors of the BSF headquarters have been sealed after a staff member tested positive. All drills for sanitisation are being undertaken, they said.

Contact tracing is also underway and only a bare minimum staff is working, the officials added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BSF
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi

What's Brewing

'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'

'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

 