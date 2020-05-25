Coronavirus: Two more COVID-19 patients die in J&K; toll rises to 23

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the overall toll in the Union Territory to 23 on Monday.

Officials said that one each patient from Kashmir and Jammu, who died a few days back, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday.

They said an Income Tax lawyer from Jammu, who died on Sunday morning in a hospital, had tested positive for COVID-19. The lawyer was undergoing treatment for some other ailments in ASCOMS Batra hospital of Jammu where he breathed his last on Sunday morning.

“After his death, samples for coronavirus test were taken, the report of which declared him positive on Sunday evening,” they said.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital in Srinagar, Dr Nazir Choudhary said a 65-year-old female patient from south Kashmir's Kulgam district, who died a few days back, was tested positive today.

He said that the patient was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted in the hospital on May 22.

The fresh deaths in Jammu and Kashmir have taken the total death toll across the Union Territory up to 23.

