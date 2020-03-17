Coronavirus: UP govt shuts tourist places, COVID-19 cases mount to 15

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to shut all-important tourist places and extended the closure of educational institutions to April two even as with two more coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has gone up to 15.

The state government also said that it would bear the expenses incurred on the treatment of coronavirus victims.

After a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a government spokesman here said that the religious leaders had been asked to ensure that there were no large gatherings in the temples, gurudwaras and the mosques.

He said that the government was working on a proposal for 'work from home' for the government employees. He also urged private companies to resort to work from home practice.

The closure of educational institutions has been extended to April two from March 22. All examinations, including the competitive ones, have been deferred till further orders, sources said.

Official sources said that two new cases of coronavirus had been found in Noida. One of those infected with the virus was a woman, who had returned from France recently.

They said that twenty persons suspected to be infected with the virus were admitted in different hospitals in the state and their lab test reports were awaited.

''We are trying to find out who others had come into contact with the infected duo,'' said an official in Noida.