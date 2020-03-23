Coronavirus: UP shames lockdown violators, over 160 booked

In a bid to implement the lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak, several districts in Uttar Pradesh, the state police have started shaming the violators besides lodging FIRs against them.

The cops in UP's Bareilly town, about 250 kilometres from here, forced the violators to wear placards containing slogans that they were 'enemies' of the society.

''Main samaj ka dushman hoon...main ghar par nahin rahoonga...main samaj ka dushman hoon...main apne muh par mask nahin lagaunga'' (I am enemy of the society...I will not stay at home...I will not wear mask), the placards round the necks of the violators said.

According to the police sources as many as 161 FIRs were also registered against those, who were found to be loitering in the streets without any reason. Police said that scores of vehicles were also seized.

The police action came after chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives to strictly enforce the lockdown. As many as 17 districts in the state have been put under complete lockdown.

The police warned that the violators would be arrested if they were found to be roaming in the streets without any credible reason.