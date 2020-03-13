Coronavirus: UP shuts educational institutions; 11 cases in state

With eleven coronavirus cases in the state so far, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday ordered the closure of all educational institutions till March 22.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters here that the state government was fully prepared to tackle the situation arising out of COVI-19.

He said that over four thousand doctors had been given special training about protection and precautions to prevent infection. ''We have set up isolation wards in all district hospitals,'' he added.

Around five hundred beds had been reserved at all the medical colleges in the state for virus-infected patients.

The Chief Minister said that of the eleven positive cases, seven were from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Noida and Lucknow.

State health officials said here that surveillance system would be put in place on the borders of the state. ''District magistrates have been directed to inspect the existing screening centres,'' said an official.

The government has also warned of stern action against the pharma shops found charging higher prices for masks, they added.

According to the sources 80 foreign tourists, who arrived at Agra, were screened at the airport on Friday.