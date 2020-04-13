Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh govt has set up panels to look into problems of various sectors, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the state government has set up some committees which will work on different schemes after April 15 and contribute towards successfully fighting the novel coronavirus.

"The state government will fully follow the guidelines of the Government of India. We have formed a committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya that will work on the scheme of construction works while following lockdown and social distancing so that labourers can get some work," he said in a statement.

In a video message, Adityanath said, "The UP government will contribute towards successfully carrying out the fight against the novel coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In order to avert any crisis situation in the state, the state government has set up some committees which will work on different schemes after April 15."

He said that under the chairmanship of state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, a committee will work on how to increase the flow of revenue. Along with industrial development, a panel has also been formed to prepare a report on what steps should be taken in micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

A panel formed under the chairmanship of the state agriculture minister will look into the problems of farmers.

In view of a number of religious events lined up in the coming days, Adityanath appealed to the religious leaders to ensured that no congregation is organised amid apprehension that such events can increase the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, which falls on April 14, all ministers and officials have been told to individually pay floral tributes in their office, according to the statement.