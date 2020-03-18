Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh govt school students of classes 1 to 8 to get promoted without exams

UP govt school students to get promoted without exams

Examinations in primary schools were scheduled between March 23 and 28

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 18 2020, 15:34pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 15:52pm ist
A staff member of Shriram Millennium school leaves the campus as the school closed for two days after a student's parent-tested positive with novel coronavirus or COVID-19, in Noida, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

Examinations in primary schools were scheduled between March 23 and 28.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

"Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools run by the basic education department, of class one to eight to next classes without examination. All schools have been closed till April 2," Additional Chief Secretary, Education Renuka Kumar said in a order issued on Tuesday night.

The state government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, mulitplexes and tourists places in the state till April 2 and implemented work-from-home protocol to the extent possible to contain the coronavirus spread.

Competitive and other examinations too have been postponed till April 2. 

Coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
exams
students
