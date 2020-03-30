Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh reports 13 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally mounts to 83

Uttar Pradesh reported 13 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, taking the state's tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 83 on Monday.

According to the official sources here, Noida continued to top the table of the number of coronavirus positive patients with 32 cases, followed by Meerut at 13 and Agra at 11.

A fresh case of COVID-19 was reported from the state capital of Lucknow on Monday after a gap of nine days.

The virus has so far spread to 14 districts in the state, officials said. On Monday 175 people were admitted to the hospital on suspicion of being infected with the virus.

So far, 14 people have recovered fully and discharged from hospitals.

The officials said that so far 2,430 samples had been tested, of which 2,294 had been found to be negative. The reports of 53 people were yet to be received.

The officials said that the cases of coronavirus had witnessed a spike in the state in the past four days. ''The maximum number of cases have been reported from Noida, which is a cause for concern,'' said a senior official here.

The state government has rushed a senior health official to Noida to take stock of the situation and initiate additional measures to control the infection.