Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh to quarantine migrant workers flocking the state

Around two lakh migrant workers, who have arrived in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, Noida, Gujarat, Mumbai and other places in the past three days, will be put in 14-day quarantine before being allowed to mingle with other residents.

According to the officials here on Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district authorities to work with the panchayat representatives and quarantine the migrant workers.

Around two lakh migrant workers and their families have arrived in different parts in the state, mostly the eastern region, in the past three days.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The district authorities had been directed to set up temporary camps for these migrant workers and their families, where they would be kept for 14 days.

''These workers will not be allowed to return to their homes...they will have to spend 14 days in the government camps....we will provide them with food and medical facilities,'' said a senior official here.

Read: Coronavirus: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The state government has also directed that all those, who had arrived in the state from outside, should be screened to ascertain if any of them had symptoms of Coronavirus.

According to the sources, over one hundred camps have already been set up around two dozen districts.

Meanwhile, migrant workers continued to arrive in the state despite sealing of the borders of the state. Thousands of migrant workers and their families crowded the bus stations in Lucknow, Kanpur and other places looking for transport to reach their homes.