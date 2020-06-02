Coronavirus: Uttarakhand minister's family readmitted hours after being discharged

Five COVID-19 positive family members of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were readmitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh within hours of being discharged from the facility.
Satpal Maharaj's two sons, their wives and a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson were discharged from the hospital on Monday evening to be home quarantined as they were asymptomatic, but they had to be readmitted at their own request only two hours later, AIIMS, Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
While discharging them, the hospital administration had said it was in accordance with the Centre's guidelines which permit home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.
Satpal Maharaj, his wife and 21 other people – family members, staff and his followers staying in the same household – have tested positive for the disease.
China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO
Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?
No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts
COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO
Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest
Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India
SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar
Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem