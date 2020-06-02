COVID-19: Uttarakhand minister's family readmitted

Coronavirus: Uttarakhand minister's family readmitted hours after being discharged

  Jun 02 2020
  updated: Jun 02 2020

Five COVID-19 positive family members of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were readmitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh within hours of being discharged from the facility.

Satpal Maharaj's two sons, their wives and a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson were discharged from the hospital on Monday evening to be home quarantined as they were  asymptomatic, but they had to be readmitted at their own request only two hours later, AIIMS, Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said.  

While discharging them, the hospital administration had said it was in accordance with the Centre's guidelines which permit home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. 

Satpal Maharaj, his wife and 21 other people – family members, staff and his followers staying in the same household – have tested positive for the disease.

