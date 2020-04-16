With 62 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally reaches 1,640

Coronavirus: With 62 new cases, Delhi's tally rises to 1,640; Death toll reaches 38

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 23:03 ist
Relatives and a municipal worker push a handcart with the body a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)

After witnessing a decline in cases in the past two days, the number of COVID-19 patients rose by 62 on Thursday while six deaths were reported.

With this, the death toll in the capital has risen to 38 while the number of cases has risen to 1,640.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 16

Eleven people were discharged while 1,550 are still in hospital under treatment. A total of 51 people have been discharged while one person migrated out of the country during treatment.

 

 

A total of 60 locations in the capital are now declared containment zones due to the higher number of cases. However, the positive news was that two containment zones Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur joined Dilshad Garden in not reporting a single case of COVID-19 in the past around two weeks.

Delhi is also heading to conduct a clinical trial of plasma enrichment technique in the next three to four days to treat severe COVID-19 patients:

"We have also been granted the permit for the trial from the central government, and the doctors will start the trial in 3-4 days. If it turns out to be successful, we will be able to focus on trying to save the lives of serious patients. The results of the trial will be received in the next 4-5 days," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
New Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arvind Kejriwa
Death
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 