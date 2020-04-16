Coronavirus: With 62 new cases, Delhi's tally rises to 1,640; Death toll reaches 38

After witnessing a decline in cases in the past two days, the number of COVID-19 patients rose by 62 on Thursday while six deaths were reported.

With this, the death toll in the capital has risen to 38 while the number of cases has risen to 1,640.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 16

Eleven people were discharged while 1,550 are still in hospital under treatment. A total of 51 people have been discharged while one person migrated out of the country during treatment.

A total of 60 locations in the capital are now declared containment zones due to the higher number of cases. However, the positive news was that two containment zones Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur joined Dilshad Garden in not reporting a single case of COVID-19 in the past around two weeks.

Delhi is also heading to conduct a clinical trial of plasma enrichment technique in the next three to four days to treat severe COVID-19 patients:

"We have also been granted the permit for the trial from the central government, and the doctors will start the trial in 3-4 days. If it turns out to be successful, we will be able to focus on trying to save the lives of serious patients. The results of the trial will be received in the next 4-5 days," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.