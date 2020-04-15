Coronavirus: Without jobs and money, angry villagers in Bihar attack cops and BDO

The extended lockdown is now showing some sign of social unrest in certain pockets of Bihar where people are fighting poverty more than the coronavirus.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

This was evident in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Wednesday when villagers attacked a Block Development Officer (BDO) and other policemen who had gone there to convince the locals to provide nutritious food to their children so that they are not affected with AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) in the coming days.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

“We have no jobs. Our savings have dried up. We are not able to manage two square meals. And you are lecturing us about giving nutritious food, including milk, fruits and eggs to our children,” lamented the villagers, mostly Mahadalits, while arguing with the officials and the cops.

The argument soon turned violent when the villagers attacked the cops’ vehicles. In the melee, which included stone-pelting, the BDO was injured while two other policemen also sustained injuries. All the injured have been admitted to the Government hospital at Areraj, near Motihari.

Medical team attacked

In a similar incident, a medical team was attacked in western Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Wednesday when the doctors went there to identify and test a coronavirus suspect who had travelled from Delhi to Aurangabad. As villagers attacked the medical team’s vehicle, the officials, including Ayush doctor Arjun Kumar and ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) Nilu Kumari, had to beat a hasty retreat.

The administration sent in another reinforcement with additional forces. This time, the team was led by Dawoodnagar SDO, Anupam Singh and SDPO, Raj Kumar Tiwary. However, the villagers attacked again in which the SDPO, his bodyguard and another cop sustained grievous injuries.

“We are trying to identify the culprits. Strict action will be taken against those who attacked cops and doctors,” said the SP, Deepak Barnwal.