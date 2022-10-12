'Corrupt' Delhi government defying RTI Act: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of stonewalling queries under the RTI Act fearing "exposure" of its "corruption" and said the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation will be considered a "black chapter" in Delhi's history.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited a letter from Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to claim the Delhi government has been running away from transparency and accountability as every department under it is involved in "corruption".

This communication exposes the "corrupt" Kejriwal government, he alleged, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party leader of violating his oath to preserve and protect the law of the country by "thwarting the Right to Information Act with impunity".

Bhatia said RTI queries regarding the obligatory treatment provided to the poor by the private hospitals that have received benefits from the government have been denied. Questions related to power distribution companies have also been denied answers, he added.

"You are afraid that your corrupt deeds will come out in open," he claimed, addressing Kejriwal. Various departments are it education, health, transport or excise are marred by corrupt practices, the BJP leader claimed.

When the L-G sends Kejriwal letters to remind him of his accountability and shows him the mirror, the chief minister resorts to using "cheap" language by calling them "love letters", he said.

CIC Mahurkar has alleged the "failure" of the Delhi government in properly implementing the RTI Act in the national capital and said the legislation has been reduced to a "Lame Duck Act".

The Kejriwal government hit back saying the letter by the commissioner was written at the "behest of the BJP" and alleged the Central Information Commission was indulging in "dirty politics".

In a letter to Saxena on September 22, Mahurkar claimed that various departments of the Delhi government, including public works, revenue, health and power, and the DSIIDC showed disregard to the principles of transparency and accountability under the RTI Act 2005.

The L-G secretariat has directed the Delhi chief secretary to take corrective action at the earliest in light of the letter by the commissioner.