Corruption is in Kejriwal's DNA: BJP keeps up attack on AAP

Keeping up the attack on Arvind Kejriwal ahead of AAP's confidence vote in Assembly, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday said that corruption is in the Delhi CM's DNA.

Bhatia alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms, saying that the cost was hiked by 50-90 per cent.

"Why was no tender floated for construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools?" asked Bhatia.

He added that CM Arvind Kejriwal took no action on CVC inquiry report flagging the scam in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

