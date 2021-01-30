Could've been a terror attack, probe on: Israel Envoy

Israel ambassador to India Ron Malka on Saturday said that the minor blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi could have been a 'terror attack', adding that the investigations are on and there is a full collaboration between the Indian and Israeli authorities.

While speaking to ANI, Malka said, "All options are there on the table. Yesterday when this terror attack was conducted, we celebrated the 29th anniversary of the full establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. So, it may not be a coincidence but all options are being investigated."

He recalled how in 2012, there was a terror attack on Israeli diplomats in Delhi not far from the Embassy. "It might be connected, there might be a pattern," he said.

"We have full trust in the Indian authorities, that it will take any measures that are needed to protect the Israeli representatives that are in India, and second, to conclude this investigation and finding those that are responsible for that," he said.

He further said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and NSAs of both the countries were in contact.