Could've been a terror attack, probe on: Israel Envoy

Could've been a terror attack, probe on: Israel Envoy

The envoy recalled how in 2012, there was a terror attack on Israeli diplomats in Delhi not far from the Embassy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2021, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 12:36 ist
Police cordon off an area at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Israel ambassador to India Ron Malka on Saturday said that the minor blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi could have been a 'terror attack', adding that the investigations are on and there is a full collaboration between the Indian and Israeli authorities.

While speaking to ANI, Malka said, "All options are there on the table. Yesterday when this terror attack was conducted, we celebrated the 29th anniversary of the full establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. So, it may not be a coincidence but all options are being investigated."

Also read — Delhi Police's Special Cell team visits blast site near Israel Embassy

He recalled how in 2012, there was a terror attack on Israeli diplomats in Delhi not far from the Embassy. "It might be connected, there might be a pattern," he said.

Also read — All diplomats, staff safe: Israeli foreign ministry on blast outside its embassy in Delhi

"We have full trust in the Indian authorities, that it will take any measures that are needed to protect the Israeli representatives that are in India, and second, to conclude this investigation and finding those that are responsible for that," he said.

He further said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and NSAs of both the countries were in contact.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Delhi
Explosion

What's Brewing

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

 