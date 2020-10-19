Country-made bombs recovered during raid on illegal firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh

Crude bombs found in firecracker factory raid in UP

PTI
PTI, Bahraich ,
  • Oct 19 2020, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 17:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

A man was arrested after over 1200 country-made bombs and other explosive material was seized during a raid on an illegal firecracker factory here, police said on Monday.

The factory was being run behind an electronic shop owned by one Arif in Shivpur Bazar, ASP, rural, Ashok Kumar said on Monday.

In the raid carried out on Sunday evening, 1250 country-made bombs, 21 kg explosives and other material which could help make thousands of country-made bombs were seized, the ASP said.

The electronic shop owner Arif has been arrested, the ASP said, adding that interrogation was on to ascertain if the bombs were being made for supplying to criminal elements.

However, as of now, nothing has been found which could suggest this, he said.

In 2018, an explosion had taken place in the firecracker factory while making country-made bombs in which Arif's brother and two others were killed.

Arif, who was arrested then is presently out on bail, the ASP added. 

Uttar Pradesh
Bombs

