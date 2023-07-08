Couple found dead in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

The body of a man and his wife were found hanging from a tree in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near the Sangarh police station, they said. The victims were identified as Ravindra and Rekha.

Local SHO Sumer Singh said the bodies were shifted to a mortuary and will be handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi metro train

The SHO said Ravindra, of Pali district's Kalu village, was working as a farm labourer in Mulana village. The couple got married around one-and-a-half years ago.

"They left Mulana village with their belongings on Friday, saying that they were going to Pali. Later, their bodies were found hanging near the border of the village," he said, adding that the matter was being probed.