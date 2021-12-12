Couple found hanging from fans in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

A man and his wife were found hanging from ceiling fans in two separate rooms of their house in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, the police said on Sunday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, they said.

The incident was reported from Beegod area, where Deepak Nagori (33) and his wife Kavita Nagori (30) were found hanging on Sunday morning, SHO Thakkar Ram said.

Kavita was Deepak's second wife. He had two children from his first marriage. Nobody else was present in the house at the time of the incident, police said.

A case of dowry harassment had been registered against her in-laws by Kavita's father.

