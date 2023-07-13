Couple poison their two children, then kill selves in Bhopal

Couple poison their kids, then kill selves in Bhopal

As per the primary investigation, the man was debt-ridden.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 13 2023, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 13:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A couple allegedly poisoned their two children to death before committing suicide by hanging themselves at their home in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Thursday, police said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the deceased man, Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38), was debt-ridden, TT Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrashekhar Pandey told PTI over the phone.

Vishwakarma, a resident of Ratibad area of the city, sent a WhatsApp message to his relatives at around 4 am informing them about his move. The relatives read the message around 6 am after waking up and alerted the police at 6.30 am, he said. The man and his wife Ritu (34) were found hanging in a room. Their children, aged eight and three, were found dead in another section of the house and they seemed to have been poisoned, the official said.

As per the primary investigation, the man was debt-ridden. “This reason might have prompted him and his wife to take the extreme step," he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a probe was on into the incident, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Suicide

