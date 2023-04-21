Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train in Madhya Pradesh

A couple and their teenage daughter allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a running train in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Khargapur railway station, around 35 km from the district headquarters, this morning and the police suspect that the victims ended their lives due to financial problems.

Also Read: Couple jumps before moving train in Rajasthan after families object for marriage

"It appears that the trio, residents of Tikamgarh, committed suicide as a result of financial distress. However, investigation into the incident will bring to light the exact reason behind their suicide," Khargapur police station sub-inspector Nitesh Jain told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Laxman (35), Rajni (32) and their 13-year-old daughter, he said.

"The family owned a small farmland, which was apparently not sufficient for them to earn a living...But the police are probing the incident from all angles," Jain said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added.