MP: Couple, daughter end lives by jumping before train

Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train in Madhya Pradesh

The police suspect that the victims ended their lives due to financial problems

PTI
PTI, Tikamgarh ,
  • Apr 21 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A couple and their teenage daughter allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a running train in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Khargapur railway station, around 35 km from the district headquarters, this morning and the police suspect that the victims ended their lives due to financial problems.

Also Read: Couple jumps before moving train in Rajasthan after families object for marriage

"It appears that the trio, residents of Tikamgarh, committed suicide as a result of financial distress. However, investigation into the incident will bring to light the exact reason behind their suicide," Khargapur police station sub-inspector Nitesh Jain told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Laxman (35), Rajni (32) and their 13-year-old daughter, he said.

"The family owned a small farmland, which was apparently not sufficient for them to earn a living...But the police are probing the incident from all angles," Jain said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added.

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Tikamgarh
Suicide

