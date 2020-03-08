Couple with IS 'links' detained for 'instigating' anti-CAA protests: police

A couple hailing from Srinagar were arrested here on Sunday with the police claiming that they are members of Islamic State's Khorasan module and were instigating anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the national capital.

They have been identified as Jahanzaib Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39) and were apprehended from Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. While they were picked up by police earlier in the day from Jamia Nagar, they were placed under arrest at 8 PM.

"They were involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell)Pramod Singh Kushwah.

A statement issued by police said they were member of the banned terrorist outfit Islamic State and "propagating its ideology of hatred against non-Muslims and thereby also inciting Muslims to kill non-Muslims".

"They are also inciting Muslims to take up violent struggle against the state. They are also inciting Muslims against recently legislative Parliamentary Act of CAA," it claimed. Four mobile phones, one laptop and one external hard-disc were among the materials seized from their house.

Police claimed that it came to light during their interrogation that the couple have created "several anonymous ids on several social media platforms such as Telegram, Facebook, Threema, Sure Spot, Instagram, Twitter etc and propagating the ideology of banned outfit ISIS and circulating material against government established by law for enacting Citizenship Amendment Act".

Officials said they belonged to the Islamic State's Khorasan module.

The Centre had issued a noticifaction in June 2018 banning the Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an Afghanistan-based affiliate of the IS, after finding that they were radicalising Indian youths for 'global jihad' and encouraging terror acts on Indian interests. The ISIS-K is also known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan.

On the ISIS-K, the notification had said that it promotes and encourages terrorism in the Indian sub-continent and has been committing terrorist acts to "consolidate its position" by recruiting youth for "global jihad" and to achieve the objective of establishing its own "caliphate" by overthrowing democratically elected governments. It "considers India and the Indian interests as its targets and is engaged in activities of radicalising and recruiting Indian youth for terrorist activities," it said.