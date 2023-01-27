Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai

A Delhi court on Friday allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai.
The court was hearing her application seeking permission to travel abroad for a conference.
A detailed order in the matter is awaited.
Fernandez is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
