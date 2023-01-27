Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai

The court was hearing her application seeking permission to travel abroad for a conference

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2023, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 14:13 ist
File photo of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Friday allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Fernandez is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. 

