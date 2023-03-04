Court grants bail to Tunisha Sharma death case accused Sheezan Khan

Television actor Sheezan Khan accused and arrested in television actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case has been granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court.

The court has also asked Khan to submit his passport.

Mumbai | Television actor Sheezan Khan accused and arrested in television actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court, asks Khan to submit his passport. — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

Khan (28) was arrested for alleged abetment of Sharma's suicide late last year. Khan and Sharma (21) were allegedly in a relationship but broke up later. Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in the district. Khan was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother.

(With inputs from PTI)