Tunisha death case accused Sheezan Khan gets bail

Court grants bail to Tunisha Sharma death case accused Sheezan Khan

The court has also asked Khan to submit his passport

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 13:08 ist
Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Sharma. Credit: IANS Photo

Television actor Sheezan Khan accused and arrested in television actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case has been granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court. 

Khan (28) was arrested for alleged abetment of Sharma's suicide late last year. Khan and Sharma (21) were allegedly in a relationship but broke up later. Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in the district. Khan was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tunisha Sharma
Tunisha Sharma suicide case
India News

