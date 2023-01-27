Court orders FIR against 6 cops for beating up man in Uttar Pradesh

UP: Court orders FIR against 6 cops for beating up man

Additional Superintendent of Police said he had received information about the order of the court and appropriate action would be taken in the matter

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur,
  • Jan 27 2023, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 16:42 ist
A court in Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the registration of an FIR against six police personnel for allegedly beating up a man and snatching money from him.

The police personnel -- an inspector, three sub-inspectors and two constables -- are accused of beating up Venkatesh Mishra following an argument on the road in 2017.

"Venkatesh Mishra was taken to a police station and beaten up. The policemen also took away Rs 5,000 from Mishra's pocket," his lawyer Avdesh Singh said.

The police also booked Mishra in a case of attempt to murder and sent him to jail.

Chief Judicial Magistrate A P Gautam on Tuesday ordered that a case be registered against police constables Ajay Chaudhary and Vijay Veer and sub-inspectors Prakash Singh, Balram Singh and Krantiveer Singh, and inspector D C Sharma under relevant sections of IPC, the lawyer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said on Friday that he had received information about the order of the court and appropriate action would be taken in the matter.

