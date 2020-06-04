Court reserves order on bail plea of jailed AAP MLA

A Delhi Court will pronounce on Friday it's order on the interim bail plea of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi in April.

The MLA has sought bail as his father-in-law, who was suspected to be COVID-19 positive, has died.

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal heard arguments from the accused as well as the prosecution and reserved order on the application for tomorrow.

The lawyer appearing for the accused MLA said that the deceased had breathing problem since last two days and he was admitted in LNJP hospital.

”The father in law of the accused had some breathing problem since last two days consequently he was admitted in hospital. He expired in LNJP hospital where he was under treatment. He was suspected with COVID-19 virus and his samples has been taken by LNJP hospital doctors,” the application, moved by advocate Mohd Irshad, said.

The plea further said that Jarwal's wife and son, 11-month old, were also residing with her father for last several days.

“There is apprehension that the wife and the child of the accused are also suffering from COVID- 19,” the application said, adding that both of them are currently in quarantine.

It further said, as per Hindu rites the presence of son-in-law is must at time of cremation of his father in law.

“There is apprehension that wife and son of the accused are COVID-19 positive and the old aged parents of the accused were also in touch with wife of Applicant.

”The presence of the accused is must at his home to look after his 11 months old baby, his wife and his parents who are senior citizens... Even two before Covid-19 patience were found positive in Tihar Jail,” it said, seeking bail on “humanitarian ground”.

The accused said he will co-operate with the police authorities in the investigation as and when he is called by the them.

While opposing the bail application, the public prosecutor said that the allegations against the accused were serious in nature.

“The investigation is at a crucial stage and if granted the relief, the accused may likely to hamper the probe,” the prosecution said.

The court had on May 28 denied him bail, saying probe was at a crucial stage and that the accused was an influential person and could hamper the ongoing probe.

According to police, like Jarwal, deceased Singh was also involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, and police alleged that the MLA and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor's son -- Hemant.

The FIR says Singh had been threatened and intimidated by Jarwal and others.

"During investigation it was found that there was a big nexus between water-tanker owners and the accused person," the police said in the remand application.

Police said their investigation showed the money extorted from water-tanker owners was routed through the MLA's brother Anil Jarwal and invested in several properties and farm-houses in Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana) and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

They also claimed that Jarwal had got allotted many water borewells in his constituency by influencing the Jal Board and one water borewell was illegally given after taking Rs 10 lakh as "gratification money".

Police said complaints against the accused were filed to various authorities but action was never taken.

They said they have found a WhatsApp group in the name of tanker-owners whose administrator is Kapil Nagar, a co-accused and Jarwal's close aide. Jarwal is one of its members.

The chat details clearly show the direct involvement of both the accused in running the tanker mafia in Sangam Vihar and Tigri.