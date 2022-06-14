Court reserves order on Satyendar Jain's bail plea

The agency had taken Jain into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 14 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 15:11 ist
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

A court here on Tuesday reserved its order against the bail plea of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel reserved the order after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED.

The agency had taken Jain into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is currently in judicial custody. 

