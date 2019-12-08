Court sentences man to 10-years in jail for raping girl

A court in Bihar sentenced a rape convict 10 years in jail and Rs 20,000 for rape of 16-year-old girl

PTI
PTI, Ramgarh,
  • Dec 08 2019, 11:08am ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2019, 11:16am ist
Representative image. (Photo by Lum3n.com from Pexels)

A local court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in Ramgarh district two years ago.

Additional District Judge Sanjay Prasad Singh had convicted Ranglal Mahto under the Special POSCO Act on November 30 for raping the girl, Additional Public Prosecutor, S K Shukla said.

According to the prosecution an FIR was registered against Mahato by the girl's family for raping her when she had gone to take a bath in the river at Barlanga village on September 28, 2017.

