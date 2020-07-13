Covid-19: J&K courts to hear cases through virtual mode

Courts in Jammu and Kashmir to hear cases through virtual mode in the wake of Covid-19

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 13 2020, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 12:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

To prevent further spread of Covid-19, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal has ordered that courts falling in Red zone areas will conduct hearing through virtual mode till July 31.

“To prevent further spread of the deadly infection, it is imperative that the High Court at Srinagar Wing and other allied subordinate courts, which are falling in ‘Red zones’, conduct hearing through virtual mode effective till July 31,” the order reads.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

It said that judges can hear the matters from their residences or office chambers.

The order reads that the identification of cases and their listing shall be done in accordance with circular dated May 28 and July 1, while the advocates appearing for the cases shall cause their appearance through virtual mode as well from the residences or offices.

After a steep rise in Covid-19 positive cases and deaths in recent days, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government re-imposed lockdown in Srinagar and many other parts of the Valley. In Srinagar, restrictions on public movement and activities have been imposed in 88 areas notified as Covid-19 Red zones after a sharp spike in positive cases.

The decision to impose restrictions was taken after recommendations of experts and is aimed at containing the further spread of the Covid-19 disease, an official statement said. Under these orders, all these areas are being sealed off completely but one entry and exit.

To ensure there are no violations, the district administration is exploring possibilities of installing surveillance cameras at entries and exits of red zone areas.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

WI vs England series: 5 things to know about 1st Test

WI vs England series: 5 things to know about 1st Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 