Courts in Jammu and Kashmir to hear cases through virtual mode in the wake of Covid-19

To prevent further spread of Covid-19, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal has ordered that courts falling in Red zone areas will conduct hearing through virtual mode till July 31.

“To prevent further spread of the deadly infection, it is imperative that the High Court at Srinagar Wing and other allied subordinate courts, which are falling in ‘Red zones’, conduct hearing through virtual mode effective till July 31,” the order reads.

It said that judges can hear the matters from their residences or office chambers.

The order reads that the identification of cases and their listing shall be done in accordance with circular dated May 28 and July 1, while the advocates appearing for the cases shall cause their appearance through virtual mode as well from the residences or offices.

After a steep rise in Covid-19 positive cases and deaths in recent days, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government re-imposed lockdown in Srinagar and many other parts of the Valley. In Srinagar, restrictions on public movement and activities have been imposed in 88 areas notified as Covid-19 Red zones after a sharp spike in positive cases.

The decision to impose restrictions was taken after recommendations of experts and is aimed at containing the further spread of the Covid-19 disease, an official statement said. Under these orders, all these areas are being sealed off completely but one entry and exit.

To ensure there are no violations, the district administration is exploring possibilities of installing surveillance cameras at entries and exits of red zone areas.

