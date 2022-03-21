Courts to hold its hands in interfering with infra projects: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said the courts should hold its hand in interfering in the commercial matters related to development of infrastructure projects, as they do not have expertise to examine these issues.

It also said interference by courts into projects related to economic activities of the State puts additional costs and is also against public interest.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian said that construction of roads is an essential part of development of infrastructure in any State and the courts must realise their limitations and the havoc which needless interference in commercial matters could cause.

In contracts involving technical issues, the courts should be even more reluctant, the top court said.

“Since the construction of road is an infrastructure project and keeping in view the intent of the legislature that infrastructure projects should not be stayed, the High Court would have been well advised to hold its hand to stay the construction of the infrastructure project. Such provision should be kept in view even by the writ court while exercising its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution,” the bench said.

The court set aside a Jharkhand High Court’s judgment that ordered fresh tendering process for reconstruction of the Nagaruntari-Dhurki-Ambakhoriya Road in the state.

“A word of caution ought to be mentioned that any contract of public service should not be interfered with lightly and in any case, there should not be any interim order derailing the entire process of the services meant for larger public good," the court said.

The bench said injunction or interference in the tender leads to additional costs on the State and is also against public interest.

"Therefore, the State and its citizens suffer twice, firstly by paying escalation costs and secondly, by being deprived of the infrastructure for which the present-day governments are expected to work,” the bench said.

