Covid-19: 1,593 fresh cases in Rajasthan; tally rises to 90,956

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,593 Covid-19 cases, which pushed the state's infection tally to 90,956, according to an official statement.

The state also reported 15 fatalities from the coronavirus and the death toll now stands at 1,137, it said.

Three deaths each were reported from Bikaner and Jodhpur, two each from Jaipur and Jhalawar, and one each from Ajmer, Alwar, Kota, Dausa and Chittorgarh, the statement said.

The highest number of fresh cases was reported from Jaipur where 310 persons tested Covid-19 positive.

Jodhpur reported 254 fresh cases, Kota (195), Ajmer (108), Alwar (104), Bikaner (94), Jhalawar (70), Pali (45), Baran (38), Bundi (37), Chittorgarh (36), Bhilwara (36), Nagaur (35), Banswara (22), Bharatpur (21), Barmer (19), Rajsamand (27), Dholpur (25), Udaipur (18), Sirohi (17), Jhunjhunu (15), Churu (14), Ganganagar (14) and Sawai Madhopur (12), the statement said

Six fresh cases were reported from Tonk, five each from Dungarpur and Jaisalmer, three from Karauli and two each from Dausa, Hanumangarh, Pratapgarh and Sikar, it said.

The statement said a total of 74,861 Covid-19 patients have recovered and of them, 73,715 have been discharged.

It said that 14,958 cases are active in the state.