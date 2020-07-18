Covid-19: 2 die in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, 14 patients recover

Covid-19: 2 die in Muzaffarnagar, 14 patients recover

PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jul 18 2020, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 12:16 ist
A health official takes a swab sample from a woman getting tested for the Covid-19. Credit: AFP

Two people died of Covid-19 in Muzaffarnagar district while 14 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals on Friday, officials said.

According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 123 on Friday.

A total of 357 patients have recovered from the disease in the district so far, he said.

Two people, who were admitted to a dedicated Covid-19 facility in Meerut, died, whereas 14 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh

