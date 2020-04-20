COVID-19: 217 prisoners released since April 1 in J&K to decongest jails

To decongest the prisons in view of COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir government has released 217 detainees lodged in different jails across the Union Territory (UT) since April 1.

Deputy Inspector of General of Police, Prisons, Muhammad Sultan Lone, said: “From 1st to 15th April, as many as 217 detainees were released from different jails in J&K.”

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Those released include 52 prisoners detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) and 80 under-trials. Seventeen were released on parole while 68 others were released either on bail or their jail term was about to end.

Prison officials said besides, there are 41 detainees from J&K in Uttar Pradesh jails. “Although their PSAs have been revoked, they are still in UP jails as their families are not able to reach them due to countrywide lockdown,” they said.

The release of detainees in J&K started after the Supreme Court on March 23 directed states and UTs to constitute a high powered committee(s) to consider cases of prisoners/detainees for release on bail or parole in order to decongest the jails amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

On April 1, a three-member high powered committee headed by Executive Chairman J&K State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Justice Rajesh Bindal along with Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra and DGP (Prisons), V K Singh, as its members, passed directions for the release of jail inmates except those involved in militancy-related cases to decongest the prisons in the UT.

