COVID-19: 236 people discharged after quarantine period in Srinagar

A total of 236 people were discharged from various quarantine facilities in the city here on Wednesday after they completed their isolation period, officials said.

"Today, 236 more persons were discharged from various facilities after completing the mandatory two-week quarantine period," the officials said. They said the quarantined group is being sent back to their homes.

The authorities have so far released 314 people who have completed their quarantine. These include the first batch of 78 quarantined persons who left for their homes on Tuesday.

