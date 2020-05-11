COVID-19: 4 discharged in Chhattisgarh, 6 active cases

COVID-19: 4 discharged in Chhattisgarh, active cases now 6

PTI
PTI,
  • May 11 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 15:48 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP)

Four persons were discharged on Monday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh after recovering from novel coronavirus infection, health officials said here.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The total number of people discharged has now reached 53, leaving the state with six active COVID-19 cases, they added.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"Four male patients, two each from Kabirdham and Surajpur districts, were discharged after two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection. The four are migrant labourers who had returned to Chhattisgarh from other states. They have been advised to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days," an AIIMS public relations officer told PTI.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59; New cases nil; Deaths nil; Discharged53; Active cases 6; People tested so far 25,282

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Chhattisgarh

What's Brewing

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 