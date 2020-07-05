Covid-19: 6 fresh fatalities in Rajasthan, toll at 453

Covid-19: 6 fresh fatalities in Rajasthan, toll at 453

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 05 2020, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 16:15 ist
Fire fighters spray disinfectant in an area near Hawa Mahal during the Unlock 2.0, in Jaipur, Friday, July 3, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo

Rajasthan reported six Covid-19 deaths and 224 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, according to an official report.

The fatalities were reported from Jodhpur (4), Kota (1) and Udaipur (1), taking the death toll to 453.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 19,756.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Of the total 224 fresh cases, maximum of 48 cases were reported from Pratapgarh. 

Ajmer reported 7 cases, Alwar 23, Baran 4, Bharatpur 8, Bhilwara 3, Bikaner 12, Churu 1, Dausa 7, Dungarpur 1, Jaipur 31, Jalore 18, Jhalawar 3, Kota 5, Pali 33, Rajsamand 6, Tonk 3, Udaipur 4 and Jhunjhunu 7.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 