Covid-19: 6 fresh fatalities in Rajasthan, toll at 453

Rajasthan reported six Covid-19 deaths and 224 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, according to an official report.

The fatalities were reported from Jodhpur (4), Kota (1) and Udaipur (1), taking the death toll to 453.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 19,756.

Of the total 224 fresh cases, maximum of 48 cases were reported from Pratapgarh.

Ajmer reported 7 cases, Alwar 23, Baran 4, Bharatpur 8, Bhilwara 3, Bikaner 12, Churu 1, Dausa 7, Dungarpur 1, Jaipur 31, Jalore 18, Jhalawar 3, Kota 5, Pali 33, Rajsamand 6, Tonk 3, Udaipur 4 and Jhunjhunu 7.