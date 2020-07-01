Covid-19: 78 new cases reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 78 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 18,092, according to an official report here.

The coronavirus toll in Rajasthan stands at 413.

Alwar reported a maximum of 29 cases, while Jaipur reported 25 cases. Kota, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar reported 8, 7 and 5 cases respectively, the report stated.

One case each was reported in Bharatpur, Dausa, Pali and Rajsamand.

Of the total cases, 13,920 people have been discharged and 3,347 are active cases in the state.