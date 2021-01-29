Covid-19 active positive cases fall below 1000-mark in J&K

For the first time in the last seven months, the active Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has fallen below 1000-mark as the number of positive cases have reported a drastic decline in the recent months.

J&K had crossed 1000 active positive cases on May 27 last year and for the next, almost for months, the number kept increasing. On 20 September 2020, the active positive cases reached their peak in J&K at 22,032. However, since then the overall positive, as well as active positive cases, kept on declining.

The positivity rate in Jammu and Kashmir is hovering around 97% which according to health department officials is a good sign as the number of cases reported from the UT too have shown a drastic decline. On Thursday, 63 persons tested positive for the Covid-19 of which 24 were travelers.

According to official data, out of 20 districts in J&K, seven didn’t record any Coivid-19 positive cases on Thursday. As per the health officials, the good sign was that the number of cases was going down and at the same, the active cases are showing a downward trend.

The data reveals 44.81 lakh persons have been tested for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of the pandemic last March, of which 1,24,297 tested positive. The number of deaths reported so far due to viral illness in J&K stands at 1932.

However, despite a dip in cases in deaths, the health experts have warned against any complacency. The government of India has started a vaccination drive and in Jammu and Kashmir, more than 14,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to the frontline warriors.