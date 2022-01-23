Covid-19 again plays spoilsport for Kashmir tourism

The sudden third wave of Covid-19 has once again come as a shock for Kashmir’s fragile tourism industry with a sharp decrease of more than one lakh tourists registered this month.

While 1.42 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in December, the number has come down to 35,000 in January as the Omicron-led third wave started to peak from the first week of this month. Since October 2021, the tourism sector had started to revive with 93,000 tourists visiting the Valley in November.

However, what was looking like a promising winter tourism season on the eve of New Year, lost momentum as Covid-19 cases started rising alarmingly. An official of the Tourism department said that thousands of tourists have canceled their bookings to Kashmir in the last few days.

“The latest wave of Covid-19 has unleashed gloom and doom on the tourism sector once again with famous ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir being the biggest loser which witnessed major cancellation of tour and hotel bookings,” he said.

In 2020, Kashmir recorded only 41,267 tourist arrivals as the region remained under severe lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic for most part of the year. Similarly after the Center abrogated the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 and imposed a strict security lockdown after August 5, 2019, only 43,059 tourist arrivals were recorded in Kashmir for five months from August to December 2019.

Mushtaq Chaya, the President of J&K Hoteliers Club says that the Covid has once again “broken the back of tourism in Kashmir”.

“After the last two years of slump, the tourism sector, especially winter tourism, seemed to be quite promising. However, large-scale cancellations have spoiled the entire season,” he said.

However, Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez is hopeful that the third wave of Covid doesn’t last long and Kashmir bounces back sooner than later. “We can have fun and frolic activities in both leisure and adventure tourism in the coming season. There would be many tourist attractions lined up for the people visiting Kashmir lined up” he said Hafeez.

Hafeez said whatever limited tourist footfalls are being received at the moment, are handled in a way that Covid guidelines don’t get violated.

Recently, the government had fixed rates for tourism services to discourage the practice of fleecing tourists visiting Kashmir. The step was taken after complaints in recent years that tourists were being overcharged and exploited by transporters, hoteliers, and other service providers during peak season in Kashmir.

