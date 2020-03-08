COVID-19: Army, CRPF, police issue advisories in J&K

In the wake the coronavirus scare, the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued advisory to their men asking them to take extraordinary precautions.

CRPF Additional Director General Zulfikar Hassan confirmed that they have issued advisory to their men in Kashmir as well as Jammu.

J&K Zone of CRPF has 6 sectors. A senior CRPF officer said that even the personnel who report to duties after leave are undergoing rigorous medical check at their respective locations.

A senior J&K Police officer said that they have also issued advisory asking their men to take precautions. He said that if any police personnel develop any symptoms they must inform their immediate superior.

On Friday, the Army, advisory addressed to all its military stations, asked its personnel to avoid all non-essential mass gatherings including festivals, welfare activities and public gatherings in view of the growing fear of spread of coronavirus.

“We have asked them to wash hands with soap frequently and use tissues,” an army officer said and added they have also asked its personnel to stay at least a metre away from people who’re coughing or sneezing to avoid inhaling droplets.

According to the advisory the Service Hospitals have been asked to set up isolation wards, and also have OPDs separately where the screening of the suspected cases could be carried out.