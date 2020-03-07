COVID-19: As Jammu and Kashmir reports first positive case, govt closes schools

As Jammu and Kashmir reported its first case of coronavirus on Saturday, authorities ordered the closure of schools up to primary level in the Union Territory (UT).

“Test reports of the 2 suspected patients from Jammu received. Both high viral load cases. High probability of testing positive. Both suspected cases were kept in isolation at GMC Jammu. Stable. All protocols being followed,” a government spokesperson said in the morning.

Reports said one among the two tested positive for coronavirus. Both the patients are admitted at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu. They had a history of travelling to Iran and South Korea, reports said.

Early in the morning, the government ordered the closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts until March 31. In the evening closure of schools in Srinagar and Budgam districts were also ordered.

A senior government official said that the UT administration may order the closure of all schools till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus scare. The government has also suspended biometric attendance in all departments across J&K till March 31.

Jammu & Kashmir administration has taken several measures to ramp up efforts for prevention and control of COVID-19 in the union territory. Trained staff has been mobilised and an isolation ward has been established.

Doctors have been deputed at medical centres across Kashmir. The J&K government has also deputed medical staff to screen foreigners at Srinagar airport. Officials have been tasked to ensure the creation of adequate quarantine, isolation and other requisite facilities besides undertaking adequate measures for surveillance of home quarantined persons.